Brooks Nader PDA With Gleb Savchenko At ‘DWTS’ Finale Rehearsals

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko just can't keep their lips off each other ... embracing and kissing during rehearsals for their reality TV show.

The pair locked lips and hugged at the "Dancing with the Stars" finale rehearsal Monday ... and their PDA was captured on video and posted on social media.

The romantic gestures come less than two weeks after Brooks told us their hot fling was fizzling and they were never even dating to begin with.

As we've reported ... the pair have been pretty handsy with each other during 'DWTS' season 33, kissing backstage and even getting matching tattoos.

Brooks told us earlier this month she was going to get the ink removed ... calling the tattoo a lapse of judgment and distancing herself from Gleb.

But, they were up to their old ways again today as they rehearsed their dance ... so it looks like making a clean break just ain't in the cards ... at least for now.