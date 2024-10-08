Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Hot and Heavy Getting Tattoos Together

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are going to have a hard time denying they're dating after this ... 'cause they went to a tattoo parlor together, and couldn't stop making out while getting new ink.

The "Dancing with the Stars" partners hit up Nautilus Tattoo in Hollywood Monday night and packed on the PDA ... sucking face in front of their tattoo artists, a couple friends and photogs.

Check out the video and the photos ... Brooks is lying down on a table getting tatted up when Gleb leans down and starts French kissing her ... before smooching on her neck and whispering in her ear.

Brooks is all over Gleb when it's his turn to get inked ... she can't keep her hands off his muscles as he sheds his shirt to get tatted ... engaging in more kissing and snuggling.

The pair was very touchy-feely the whole time they were in the tattoo parlor ... and at one point, Gleb had his hands on Brooks' boobs.

Unclear if Brooks and Gleb got matching ink here ... but it looks like Brooks got tatted on her left hip ... and Gleb on his right ribcage.

Brooks and Gleb have been fueling romance rumors recently, and seemed to change their tune after they got caught kissing backstage at 'DWTS' ... telling us two weeks ago things had changed between them after initially denying they were more than dance partners.

Going to get tattoos together and then making out the whole time is a pretty clear indication there's a budding romance here, though.