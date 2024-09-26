Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Reginald VelJohnson Responds to Diddy Sex Rumors Outside 'DWTS'

Reginald VelJohnson AKA 'Carl Winslow' Diddy Rumors Are BS Get A Life, Social Media Scumbags!!!

TOTAL BS!!!
"Family Matters" star Reginald VelJohnson wants everyone dragging him into the Diddy allegations to get a life -- and the legendary TV dad doesn't appear to be kidding around 🫨 ...!!!

We caught up with Reg outside his "Dancing with the Stars" rehearsals in Los Angeles yesterday and a photog straight-up asked him about the story floating around.

Comedian Luce Cannon claimed he once stumbled onto a "freak off" sex romp where Diddy had Reginald squealing like Steve Urkel behind closed doors!!!

The rumor spread further when HipHopDX pumped the link, leading Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne Tha God to dissect it further on the 'Flagrant' podcast.

Charlamagne later revealed Diddy got Wendy Williams fired from Hot 97 years ago for sharing an alleged pic of the Bad Boy mogul and another guy.

Cool stories and all, but Reginald says he never even met Diddy -- he wishes him well, but left rehearsal with a very stern warning for everyone playing with his name on social media.

