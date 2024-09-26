Reginald VelJohnson Responds to Diddy Sex Rumors Outside 'DWTS'

Play video content TMZ.com

"Family Matters" star Reginald VelJohnson wants everyone dragging him into the Diddy allegations to get a life -- and the legendary TV dad doesn't appear to be kidding around 🫨 ...!!!

We caught up with Reg outside his "Dancing with the Stars" rehearsals in Los Angeles yesterday and a photog straight-up asked him about the story floating around.

Comedian Luce Cannon claimed he once stumbled onto a "freak off" sex romp where Diddy had Reginald squealing like Steve Urkel behind closed doors!!!

Charlamagne speaks on Diddy allegedly having sexual relations with actor Reginald VelJohnson, who played Carl Winslow on "Family Matters," and confirms that Diddy got Wendy Williams fired from Hot 97 in 1998 for claiming he’s gay.



(🎥 FLAGRANT/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/5d4Xr9AUyW — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 29, 2024 @ArtOfDialogue_

The rumor spread further when HipHopDX pumped the link, leading Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne Tha God to dissect it further on the 'Flagrant' podcast.

Charlamagne later revealed Diddy got Wendy Williams fired from Hot 97 years ago for sharing an alleged pic of the Bad Boy mogul and another guy.

