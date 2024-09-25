Brooks Nader & Gleb Savchenko Caught Kissing Backstage at 'DWTS'

Play video content TikTok / @ashleysdiary7

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko will have a hard time dancing around their latest display of affection ... the "Dancing with the Stars" partners were spotted smooching backstage.

Check it out ... the model plants a kiss on her dance partner's lips, and again on his cheek, while waiting backstage at the dancing competition. Gleb appears unfazed by Brooks' affection, holding her hands and rubbing the small of her back ... all while crew members look on.

The footage was clearly taken from Tuesday night's episode of the competition series ... Brooks and Gleb are wearing the same outfits they donned for their quickstep routine for Oscars Night.

Tongues had already been waggin' about Brooks and Gleb's apparent chemistry ... the dance partners notably shared a quick peck in the video package that aired before their routine.

ICYMI ... Brooks was caught leaning in and kissing Gleb while rehearsing their number to Dolly Parton's "9 to 5." The moment was noticeable enough that judge Carrie Ann Inaba made a joke about it during her commentary.

However, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model downplayed their connection following Tuesday's kiss ... telling Us Weekly she kisses everyone.

She noted ... "I kiss everyone I know. All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart."

Play video content 9/13/24 TMZ.com

Brooks also denied dating Gleb when we caught up with her in Los Angeles, hinting to us that she's seeing someone -- but refusing to name names.

Yet, fans are not sold on her denial ... with many citing the new backstage vid as proof the pair are "def hooking up."