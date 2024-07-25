Tom Brady Not Dating Sports Illustrated Model Brooks Nader

Tom Brady is throwing a flag on the recent rumors surrounding his love life ... 'cause TMZ Sports is told the seven-time Super Bowl winner is not dating Sports Illustrated cover model Brooks Nader.

Multiple outlets stated this week the 46-year-old NFL legend was hooking up with the 27-year-old beauty ... with some claiming the two were even spotted in public together on several occasions.

Our TB12 sources say that's simply not true at all ... as Brady and Nader haven't even gone on a date. In fact, we're told the guy doesn't even have her number. There were rumblings Brady and Nader hit it off at Michael Rubin's famous white party ... and while it's unclear if that's true, nothing came of it.

On top of that, Brady isn't dating anyone at all right now -- not Nader, and not Isabella Settanni, the woman many thought he was seeing a month ago.

The only confirmed romance Brady's had since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was when he briefly saw model Irina Shayk ... but even that didn't appear to be all too serious.

As for Nader, it wouldn't have been surprising if she actually WAS Brady's next lady ... 'cause she seemingly checks all his boxes -- at least physically.