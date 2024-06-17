Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tom Brady Makes Broadcasting Debut During UFL Championship Game

Tom Brady Makes TV Debut ... During UFL Title Game

Tom Brady threw on the headset for the first time on Sunday ... providing some analysis during the UFL championship game -- and the dude already seems like a real natural!!

The G.O.A.T. joined Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt in the booth as the Birmingham Stallions handled the San Antonio Brahmas in St. Louis ... sharing his two cents on the action during the second quarter of the matchup.

It was TB12's first official appearance as a member of the Fox Sports crew -- as we previously reported, he is slated to call his first NFL game when the Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys in Week One of the 2024-25 season.

It was a bit of a warmup for the seven-time Super Bowl champion ... and he used the opportunity to explain how both teams needed to start moving the ball downfield a bit more.

Brady also helped out with the trophy presentation after the Stallions' 25-0 victory ... handing Adrian Martinez the MVP honors.

Brady -- who reportedly inked a $375 million deal with the network -- will be all over everyone's TVs when the NFL season rolls around ... so ya better get used to it now!!

