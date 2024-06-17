Tom Brady Makes Broadcasting Debut During UFL Championship Game

Play video content Courtesy of UFL

Tom Brady threw on the headset for the first time on Sunday ... providing some analysis during the UFL championship game -- and the dude already seems like a real natural!!

The G.O.A.T. joined Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt in the booth as the Birmingham Stallions handled the San Antonio Brahmas in St. Louis ... sharing his two cents on the action during the second quarter of the matchup.

The 🐐 @TomBrady presents Adrian Martinez the UFL Championship MVP Trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fU4g7MLhIu — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 17, 2024 @TheUFL

It was TB12's first official appearance as a member of the Fox Sports crew -- as we previously reported, he is slated to call his first NFL game when the Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys in Week One of the 2024-25 season.

Play video content TMZ Studios

It was a bit of a warmup for the seven-time Super Bowl champion ... and he used the opportunity to explain how both teams needed to start moving the ball downfield a bit more.

Play video content 5/13/24 FOX Sports

Brady also helped out with the trophy presentation after the Stallions' 25-0 victory ... handing Adrian Martinez the MVP honors.