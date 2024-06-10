Tom Brady's Pants From Final NFL Game Sell For Over $89K At Auction

Sell For Over $89k At Auction!!!

The trousers Tom Brady wore in his last-ever NFL game have a new owner ... and it only cost them a whopping $89,000!!!

TMZ Sports has learned -- the unique piece of sports memorabilia went to the highest bidder via Grey Flannel Auctions ... and the final price tag shattered the minimum $10k price.

The size 34 pewter and red pants are from the final game of Brady's Hall of Fame career ... when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card game on January 16, 2023.

The slacks include the date and Cowboys name handwritten inside the waistband ... as well as a Bucs #12 tag.

Several Brady/sports fans placed bids on the threads ... but the winning offer was $89,100.

No word on who the lucky owner is ... but we're assuming whoever it is has to be thrilled with the new item.

Another dope sports item also sold this weekend with GFA -- Jim Abbott's game-used New York Yankees jersey he wore during his no-hitter against Cleveland on September 4, 1993.

The Yankee-striped button-down jersey -- which has an ABBOTT-93 tag -- was also signed by the pitcher.

It sold for $44,428 after 18 offers.