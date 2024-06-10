Cher’s 1972 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS Sells for a Fortune at Auction

A red Ferrari that once belonged to Cher just sold to the highest bidder ... and the new owner shelled out over half a mil for the vintage sportscar.

The singer's former 1972 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS changed hands Monday, going for $568,000 at auction. Cher bought the Ferrari brand new in '72, and she owned it for a couple years before it was acquired by a famous racer, Chris Cord.

The specs on this set of wheels are pretty cool ... it's painted a custom shade of red, Rosso Chiaro, with a Nero leather interior and a 2.4-liter V6 engine.

In addition to the celeb ownership history here, there's some cool automotive history at play too ... the Dino 246 GTS was the first car Ferrari manufactured in high numbers ... this particular ride was one of about 2,900 when Cher bought it back in the day from Hollywood Sports Cars.

Cher must know how to drive stick ... her Ferrari has a dogleg 5-speed manual transaxle, 14" wheels and a removable roof panel.

Driver Source Fine Motorcars out of Houston, TX sold the car at auction ... they bought it in 2013 after it spent the previous 39 years with its third owner in San Francisco.

Cher's old Ferrari has since undergone a multi-year refurbishment ... including fresh paint and a retrimmed interior.