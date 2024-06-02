Cher Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Alexander Edwards' Role in Cannes Fight

Cher's got her man's back after his rapper rumble at Cannes ... applauding him for his role in a loving social media post -- and, claiming he didn't kick off the brawl.

The singer-songwriter posted to X Saturday, breaking her silence on the now-infamous fight at the film festival... letting people know she's actually proud of Alexander "AE" Edwards.

I’m Proud of Alexander.

He Didn’t Start The fight

Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him — Cher (@cher) June 1, 2024 @cher

Cher says, "He Didn’t Start The fight Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him" ... so, sounds like she's not too upset with her young beau for coming to blows at the classy event.

We broke the story ... Richie Akiva -- a famed promoter -- threw a massive party in Cannes which was interrupted by a fight between Travis Scott and Tyga's camps.

Video shows Edwards fighting 808 Mafia producer Southside ... and, AE fared pretty well in the battle -- landing several uppercuts before Travis Scott finally pulled him off the guy. Tyga stayed out of the fight.

Sources told us Tyga and AE's crew stayed at the party until the early morning hours, acting like nothing major happened -- and, it seems Cher feels the same way.

Worth noting ... our sources say Edwards actually started the fight -- a direct contradiction with Cher's explanation. Hard to tell exactly who threw the first punch, but AE told us everything's good between him and Trav. So no harm, no foul it seems.