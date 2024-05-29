Alexander 'AE' Edwards Says All's Good with Travis Scott After Cannes Brawl

Play video content TMZ.com

Alexander "AE" Edwards is reassuring everyone things are all good with Travis Scott after their wild fight at a Cannes Film Festival after-party last week.

We got Cher's BF Wednesday at LAX ... and while he didn't dish on what exactly sparked the fight involving his bestie Tyga and Travis, he's brushing it off as nothing serious, and he's obviously ready and willing to put the whole thing behind him.

Play video content 5/23/24 Instagram/@realdiegoaguiar

AE was cautious about delving into the deets ... expressing a reluctance to stir up more drama, and making it clear he's not looking to start any more fights.

But he does tell us, when it comes down to it, he's all about protecting himself and his crew.

As for his GF Cher's take on the melee, AE simply invoked Future's line from "GTA" ... "Whatever I'm with, my bitch with it too" -- suggesting she's got his back no matter what happens.

Check out the clip, because he did soften the lyric to make more, umm ... Cher appropriate.

Play video content 5/23/24 TMZ.com

Just a few hours before the fight, Cher and AE were totally smitten last week, making out as they arrived at the annual amfAR Gala at Cannes.

As we reported ... the fight jumped off during Richie Akiva's bash -- Travis and Tyga's crews, including AE, were throwing punches and shoving each other off a stage.

For the record, Tyga stayed out of the brawl, and ditto for Cher.

Play video content 5/23/24 Instagram/@aleksandra_skubis