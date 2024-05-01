Cher Says She Dates Younger Men Because They're Bold, Less Intimidated

Play video content The Jennifer Hudson Show

Cher's breaking down her dating habits -- saying she's into younger dudes 'cause they're not terrified of her ... this while also admitting she herself passed on Elvis once upon a time.

The legendary singer sat down with fellow vocalist Jennifer Hudson on her talk show Wednesday, and the two dove headfirst into Cher's dating life ... touching specifically on why Cher's always got some young hottie on her arm -- a recurring theme in recent years.

Cher says she's actually shy when she's not working -- shocking given her big onstage persona. With that in mind, she says she likes men to approach her ... and, apparently, guys her age just haven't been willing to do that.

As Cher puts it ... older guys have proven to be too intimidated to holler -- whereas fellas like her much younger boo, Alexander Edwards, don't have the same hang-ups ... product of her generation, she reckons.

BTW ... it seems like Cher and Edwards are still going strong despite their nearly 40-year age gap. They first got together near the end of 2022, -- and despite sources telling us they split last May -- they've seemingly reconciled and are still an item.

One last tidbit from this ... Cher says her shyness has sabotaged some of her relationships -- including a chance to go out with The King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley.