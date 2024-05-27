Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
President Dwight Eisenhower's Used Golf Clubs, Custom Bag To Hit Auction Block

Getty/Heritage Auctions

You're in luck if you want to golf like Dwight Eisenhower ... TMZ Sports has learned the former president's used clubs and custom bag are about to go up for sale!

But, ya better have some deep pockets if you wanna cop the kit and stripe Ike's driver -- as we're told the set's expected to fetch around $80,000!!!

President Dwight D. Eisenhower's Golf Clubs
Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions officials tell us the rare pieces of sports equipment will hit their auction block later this summer ... and the interest is expected to be large.

After all, the clubs are around seven decades old ... and were used by Eisenhower -- an avid golf fan -- on the course multiple times during his two terms as America's 34th president.

Getty

The story behind how the clubs became available is pretty neat ... they were at first gifted to a man named Steve Tobash, a staff member who worked at Eisenhower's favorite course, Fort Meade, in the 1950s.

Tobash's son eventually got a hold of them, and is now ready to see them be enjoyed by a new collector.

Getty

There are 15 clubs in total -- ten irons and five drivers -- and they're housed in a navy-and-red bag that has Eisenhower insignia all over it.

Bidding will kick off in July ... good luck!!

