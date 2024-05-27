President Dwight Eisenhower's Used Golf Clubs, Custom Bag To Hit Auction Block

You're in luck if you want to golf like Dwight Eisenhower ... TMZ Sports has learned the former president's used clubs and custom bag are about to go up for sale!

But, ya better have some deep pockets if you wanna cop the kit and stripe Ike's driver -- as we're told the set's expected to fetch around $80,000!!!

Heritage Auctions officials tell us the rare pieces of sports equipment will hit their auction block later this summer ... and the interest is expected to be large.

After all, the clubs are around seven decades old ... and were used by Eisenhower -- an avid golf fan -- on the course multiple times during his two terms as America's 34th president.

The story behind how the clubs became available is pretty neat ... they were at first gifted to a man named Steve Tobash, a staff member who worked at Eisenhower's favorite course, Fort Meade, in the 1950s.

Tobash's son eventually got a hold of them, and is now ready to see them be enjoyed by a new collector.

There are 15 clubs in total -- ten irons and five drivers -- and they're housed in a navy-and-red bag that has Eisenhower insignia all over it.