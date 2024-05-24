Pro Golfer Louis de Jager Goes Topless On Course To Hit Muddy Shot

A pro golfer was so concerned about getting his clothes dirty during a shot in his round on Friday morning -- he actually unbuckled his pants and ripped his top off!!

The PG-13 moment went down at the Soudal Open in Belgium ... when Louis de Jager found himself in a bit of a pickle on one of the holes.

He hit a shot that landed in some muddy water -- and after considering taking a penalty stroke to get a better lie ... he decided to just hack it out of the hazard and take his chances.

But, not wanting the dirty area to ruin his 'fit, de Jager ditched his shirt ... and then he striped his ball away from the stuff.

Mud did, indeed, fly everywhere after his club made contact with the ground -- but it appeared he avoided almost all of it. He then went on to cover his bod in his polo once more ... and finish his round.