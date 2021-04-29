Pro Golfer Hits Long Drives Into Speeding Car, Epic Shirtless Celebration!

Wanna see a pro golfer hit bombs into a speeding BMW ... while revealing an epic dad bod in the process?!?

Good news ... Marcus Armitage did just that this month -- and the video of it all is pretty awesome!!!

Here's the deal ... Armitage and pro driver Paul O'Neill set out on April 8 to break the Guinness World Record for longest drive hit into a moving car.

The guys went out to an open track, set up a driving range mat and dozens of cameras -- and then Armitage went to work striping golf balls.

The dudes thought they had broken the record in one of their 1st attempts -- Armitage hit a baby fade that landed in the Beamer perfectly, and he celebrated by stripping off his shirt!!

The problem? The ball only traveled 268 yards -- JUST short of the previous 273-yard world record.

So, Armitage put his shirt back on ... and went back to work.

The 33-year-old -- who plays on The European Tour -- hit drive after drive after drive ... even cracking the car's windshield at one point in a failed attempt.

But, finally, after double-digit attempts, a 303-yard drive landed perfectly in the ride ... and the guys celebrated by spinning donuts!!