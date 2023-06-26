Paige Spiranac Rips Hypocrites ... After Shirtless Baseball Players Go Viral

Paige Spiranac says the reaction a pair of shirtless baseball players got for a viral video over the weekend showed off a sexist double standard ... and she wasn't one bit pleased to see it.

The golf star -- who's gained fame for both her swing and her looks -- unloaded on the situation in a fiery tweet on Saturday morning.

She reposted footage of the Savannah Bananas players dancing on the diamond without their tops on ... and said female commenters who praised the men in the clip but bash her when she wears revealing clothing are nothing more than hypocrites.

Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies. Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy… pic.twitter.com/nRy60LbMkR — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 24, 2023 @PaigeSpiranac

"Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies," the 30-year-old said.

"Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me."

"The hypocrisy," she added. "lol."

In her meteoric rise to becoming the most-followed golfer on Instagram -- Spiranac has had to deal with trolls in her comments regularly. They often go after her for the low-cut tops she wears -- and the photos that she posts in them.

But, she's made it a point to call them out frequently -- usually taking to Twitter to defend herself.