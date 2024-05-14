Shaq Dropping New Candy, Partners W/ Confection Giant To Release Gummie

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shaquille O'Neal let the candy out of the bag this week ... with the Big Fella (accidentally) revealing he's dropping a new gummie with "the biggest candy player in the world!"

With the NBA playoffs in full swing, Shaq was talking hoops with TMZ Sports on Monday when the Hall of Famer's hunger got the best of him, and he exposed a bag that read, "Shaq A Licious XL Gummies"

Are you coming out with candy, we asked?!

"Well, I teamed up with the biggest candy player in the world. Shaq is in the gummies business. And guess what? You can bite my head off anytime, America!"

Shaq even showed off the peach, berry punch, and orange-flavored gummies ... which are shaped like his head!

But, that's all the info O'Neal -- who apparently wasn't supposed to make the announcement -- would let slip, outside of saying the candy would be available "soon."

FYI, we checked with someone close to Shaq to make sure he wasn't joking. It's real — candy on the way!

On the basketball front, we talked to Shaq about Bronny James ... as LeBron's son is in the middle of the NBA Draft Combine.

"I've been on [Bronny] ever since he was a youngster. He's my nephew. I wish him well. You know, his father is one of the greatest players ever, so he's probably one of the best advisors ever. And I wish him well," Shaq said, adding they weren't going to be deterred by the detractors.

"You know, we, James and I, we don't really listen to what people think we can and can't do."

Bronny James will be a better pro than he was in college



He was thrust into an impossible situation last year following his heart issue



Still competed every day and never made it about him



Built to be a piece



pic.twitter.com/Usi6tzgNrK — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) May 14, 2024 @TheHoopHerald

There's much more with the 4x NBA champion ... O'Neal talks about last week's controversy involving Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the NBA MVP award. The Big Fella even references his feud with Shannon Sharpe.