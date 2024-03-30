Shaquille O'Neal Surrounded by Nashville Cops During DJ Gig
Shaquille O'Neal blew into Nashville for a DJ gig Friday and ended up surrounded by cops ... but it's not what you might think.
A bunch of uniformed members of the Nashville Metro PD congregated around the NBA legend and posed for a pic with Shaq after he spun some records at Skydeck nearby.
Check out the video shot by popular downtown Nashville hot dog stand operator Frederick Barr. The smiles on the officers' faces tell the story.
The police simply love Shaq, who also cracked a huge grin for the flashing camera. Afterward, Shaq shook a few hands and strolled over to a white SUV, getting in the back before being driven away.
Shaq's goodwill with the cops extends beyond Tennessee. You may recall in 2021 ... the former LA Lakers superstar was appointed the Director of Community Relations for the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia. Shaq's role there was to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement in the area.