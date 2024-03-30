Shaquille O'Neal Surrounded by Nashville Cops During DJ Gig

Play video content TMZ.com

Shaquille O'Neal blew into Nashville for a DJ gig Friday and ended up surrounded by cops ... but it's not what you might think.

A bunch of uniformed members of the Nashville Metro PD congregated around the NBA legend and posed for a pic with Shaq after he spun some records at Skydeck nearby.

Check out the video shot by popular downtown Nashville hot dog stand operator Frederick Barr. The smiles on the officers' faces tell the story.

The police simply love Shaq, who also cracked a huge grin for the flashing camera. Afterward, Shaq shook a few hands and strolled over to a white SUV, getting in the back before being driven away.