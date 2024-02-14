Shaquille O'Neal Says He'd Leave TNT Job To Work With Magic At Jersey Retirement

Play video content Chaz NBA

Shaquille O'Neal's days on the TNT desk might be numbered ... 'cause the NBA legend revealed he'd leave his "Inside the NBA" gig to work with the Orlando Magic during his emotional jersey retirement ceremony.

The Big Aristotle was the man of the hour at the Magic vs. OKC Thunder game on Tuesday ... and as he was shown appreciation for all his hard work on the court from 1992-96, he returned the favor by telling the team owners he'd love to come back in some capacity.

"To the DeVos family, whenever you want me to quit TNT and come back home, you give me a call," Shaq said. "I'll be here in an instant."

The comment was met with cheers ... and the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Shaq also said in his speech it was an honor to be the first player in Magic history to get his digits in the rafters ... but admitted he felt it would've happened to his teammate, Nick Anderson, first.

He also shouted out Penny Hardaway -- reminiscing on how he was adamant the team find away to bring him to Orlando -- and many other teammates, staffers and execs that helped pave the way during the first stop in his Hall of Fame career.

The whole event was fitting for the larger-than-life figure ... and he was also gifted a custom team-themed jacket, which was presented by his children.

It's unclear exactly what role Shaq would play in a job with the Magic, but he does have some experience in ownership with the Sacramento Kings in the past.

Shaq was a dominant force during his time with Orlando -- averaging 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 295 games -- reaching the NBA Finals in 1995.