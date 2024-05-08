Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Ex-Wife Shaunie Saying She's Unsure If She Loved NBA Legend

Shaquille O'Neal has responded to Shaunie O'Neal, after the former Basketball Wives star revealed she's unsure she ever truly loved her legendary ex-hubby ... saying he's to blame for her feelings.

Shaq doesn't disagree.

Shaunie -- who was married to the NBA legend from 2002 to 2011 -- opened up about their relationship in Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms ... saying the lifestyle is what kept them together, not necessarily love.

"Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with," Shaunie said.

"I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while."

The exerp got a lot of attention ... and Shaq even went to social media to respond.

"I understand," the 52-year-old said. "I wouldn't have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love."

Fans reacted to Shaq's heartfelt statement, including son Shareef, one of the four kids he and Shaunie share.

"Love you, man! You saved my life," Shareef said. "Literally the most lovable and likable person on the planet."

It's not the first time Shaq has publicly taken accountability for the failing of their marriage ... he told Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on The Pivot Podcast that he destroyed the relationship.

Shaunie has since remarried, tying the knot with Keion Henderson in 2022 ... and Shaq, who is currently single, supports it.