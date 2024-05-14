College Volleyball Player Mariam Creighton Dead At 21, Killed In Nightclub Shooting

Albany State University volleyball player Mariam Creighton was tragically killed in a nightclub shooting in Atlanta over the weekend. She was only 21 years old.

The Atlanta Police Department said the incident happened around 2:28 AM on Sunday ... when officers responded to shots fired at the Elleven45 establishment.

Responders found six people shot ... two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene -- Creighton and 20-year-old Nakyris Ridley.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a physical dispute at the location that escalated to gunfire," the APD said in a statement.

Creighton was a member of the ASU Golden Rams volleyball team ... and was one semester from graduating from the HBCU with a biology degree.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our student-athletes," ASU Golden Rams officials said in a statement. "The Golden Ram athletics community extends heartfelt condolences to Mari’s family, friends, and teammates during this incredibly difficult time."

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Ms. Mariam Creighton, a beloved daughter, friend, proud Golden Ram and cherished member of the SIAC.



We offer our heartfelt sympathies to Mari's family, friends, teammates and… pic.twitter.com/OZc5MciWH7 — The SIAC (@TheSIAC) May 14, 2024 @TheSIAC

Creighton's family said she was at the club on Sunday celebrating her niece's birthday.

"It’s just senseless," Creighton's sister, Tiffany, said. "My sister was just out having a good time, and now our lives are just altered forever."

The Elleven45 club said it's devastated over the tragedy and will cooperate with the investigation.

"In these challenging times, our commitment to the security and safety of our community has only strengthened. We are dedicated to maintaining an environment where everyone feels secure."

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individuals and families who have suffered loss and injury."