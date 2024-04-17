Former Albany Football Star AJ Simon Dead At 25 Years Old

Former Albany defensive lineman AJ Simon, who was hoping to get picked in the upcoming NFL Draft, has died at only 25 years old.

The university announced the tragic news on social media on Wednesday, writing ... "The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral "AJ" Simon this morning."

"AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany. he was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years."

They continued ... "He will be profoundly missed." The cause or manner of Simon's death is not currently known.

Head football coach Greg Gattuso also shared his thoughts, saying, "My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8."

Simon, who was from Tobyhanna, PA, played two seasons for the Great Danes after beginning his college career at Bloomsburg University.

AJ had a stellar season in 2023 ... racking up 12.5 sacks, and earning an All-CAA conference first-team nod.

Simon, ranked the 36th best edge rusher by The Athletic's draft experts, was hoping to get drafted next week.