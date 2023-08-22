Former Univ. Of Houston Basketball Player Reggie Chaney Dead At 23

Former Univ. of Houston basketball player Reggie Chaney -- a member of the Cougars team that made the Final Four in 2021 -- has tragically died at 23 years old.

Details surrounding the death have not yet been revealed ... though the school's president, Renu Khator, said in a statement Monday night "The news has left us with sad and heavy hearts."

He was a "giant among giants of Houston basketball," she added.

Chaney initially began his college career at the Univ. of Arkansas in 2018 -- playing in 34 games his freshman season. But, following his sophomore year with the Razorbacks, he transferred to Houston, where he became a key part of the 2020-21 squad that advanced all the way to the NCAA tournament's Final Four.

This past season with the Cougs, the last one of his college career, he played in 35 games and earned American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year honors. In total, he logged time in 104 contests for the Cougars in his three years at the school.

News of his death has rocked the hoops community ... with his former coach at Arkansas, Eric Musselman, saying in a statement Monday evening that he and his program are "devastated."

The Razorback men's basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney. He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers.

Justin Gorham, Chaney's former teammate at UH, added on X that Chaney was "always dependable."

"Glad I got the chance to lace em up with him, without Reg we don’t accomplish half the things we did. Rest easy brother LOVE."

Chaney had been slated to play professionally later this year in Greece.