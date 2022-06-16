Golf Star Paige Spiranac Named Maxim's World's Sexiest Woman

Already holding the title of most-followed golfer on social media, Paige Spiranac just added another impressive item to her resume -- Maxim's Sexiest Woman Alive.

The mag just announced the honor ... officially crowning the golf star and influencer hottest on the planet in its latest "Hot 100" edition on Thursday.

And, Paige was fired up to hold the title ... saying in a post on her Instagram, "I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year!"

"When I got the call," she added, "I kept asking them, 'are you sure?' because I was truly in disbelief."

Paige gained fame several years ago after winning a golf tournament, when fans noticed her swing -- and her looks.

Soon after, Paige became a social media star ... and now has more followers on IG than Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson!!

Paige is no longer competing as a pro golfer -- she spends most of her time working on business adventures and her podcast -- but, don't it get it twisted, she's still got plenty of game on the course.

You'll recall, she made a hole-in-one last year in front of Gary Player!!!