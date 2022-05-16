Kim Kardashian Lands Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Kim Kardashian I'm An S.I. Swim Cover Model!!!
5/16/2022 7:24 AM PT
Kim Kardashian can add another magazine cover to her collection -- she's the star of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The S.I. Swim crew made the announcement Monday morning -- Kim, Ciara, Maye Musk and music artist Yumi Nu will grace the cover for 2022.
41-year-old Kim wore her own SKIMS brand for the cover (shot by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic) ... going with a nude-colored suit with matching arm-length gloves.
Yup, the tea is true... @KimKardashian is our 2022 COVER MODEL! https://t.co/fdnQ3X87Wt— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 16, 2022 @SI_Swimsuit
Kim's whole shoot looks futuristic -- one of her 'fits includes wearing a black Balenciaga bikini with leather pants as she sits on a motorcycle.
KK joins a long list of icons who have landed the S.I. cover -- including Beyoncé, Kate Upton, Heidi Klum, Cheryl Tiegs and Tyra Banks.
The 2022 issue also features Katrina Scott, who is the first visibly pregnant model to be featured ... as well as a number of sports WAGs -- Jared Goff's GF, Christen Harper, Kevin Love's fiancée, Kate Bock and Rob Gronkowski's GF, Camille Kostek.
WNBA players Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Te’a Cooper, Nneka Ogwumike and DiDi Richards are also in the magazine.
The issue hits newsstands on May 19.