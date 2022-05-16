Kim Kardashian Lands Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

Kim Kardashian can add another magazine cover to her collection -- she's the star of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The S.I. Swim crew made the announcement Monday morning -- Kim, Ciara, Maye Musk and music artist Yumi Nu will grace the cover for 2022.

41-year-old Kim wore her own SKIMS brand for the cover (shot by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic) ... going with a nude-colored suit with matching arm-length gloves.

Kim's whole shoot looks futuristic -- one of her 'fits includes wearing a black Balenciaga bikini with leather pants as she sits on a motorcycle.

KK joins a long list of icons who have landed the S.I. cover -- including Beyoncé, Kate Upton, Heidi Klum, Cheryl Tiegs and Tyra Banks.

WNBA players Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Te’a Cooper, Nneka Ogwumike and DiDi Richards are also in the magazine.