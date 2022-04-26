Kim Kardashian Fires Back After People Claim Belly Button Photoshop

Kim Kardashian is calling out her haters after they claimed she photoshopped her belly button out of her latest pic ... finding the entire thing absurd.

Kim reposted a couple of articles on her Instagram Tuesday that talk about an apparently doctored pic -- calling it a "photoshop fail" -- Kim made one thing very clear, her belly button is very much still there, just underneath her SKIMS pants.

She wrote, "Come on guys ... seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????"

Kim then made a joke out of the whole thing, turning it into a SKIMS infomercial, "Belly button insecurities?! Well ... why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You're welcome!!!"

The fans' claims come on the heels of Khloe's editing mishap ... she recently had to own up to some shots posted in December that showed her daughter, True, at Disneyland with Kim's kid, Chicago.