Brooks Koepka's Wife, Jena Sims, Auditioning For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Brooks Koepka's new wife, Jena Sims, is taking a shot at her lifelong dream ... by throwing her hat in the ring to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie.

The 33-year-old former "Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader" star-turned-model announced her goal in a TikTok this week ... saying she's a "firm believer in going after what you want."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Sims notes her mindset helped her get her now-husband's attention by sliding into his DMs ... which started a romance that went public at the U.S. Open in 2017.

The couple got engaged in 2021 ... and got hitched at an extravagant Turks and Caicos ceremony this past weekend.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Now, the former pageant contestant has her eyes set on gracing the pages of the iconic magazine ... and using the SI Swim platform to help kids all over the world notice their inner beauty.

Many other WAGs have been featured in the issue over the past years -- including Jared Goff's GF, Christen Harper, Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, Rob Gronkowski's GF, Camille Kostek, Kevin Love's fiancée, Kate Bock, and Christian McCaffrey's GF, Olivia Culpo.