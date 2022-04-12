Jared Goff Kisses S.I. Swim Model GF Christen Harper During Romantic Beach Dinner

The Detroit Lions might have only won three games in 2021, but Jared Goff is certainly dominating the offseason ... by taking his smoking hot girlfriend to the beach for a make-out session!!

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Christen Harper shared snaps of the couple's romantic trip to the beach in SoCal over the weekend ... showing them lounging in the sand and sharing a smooch.

27-year-old Goff and Harper, 28, ate well during their visit, too ... chowing down on Locale90 pizza and enjoying a cheese board while sipping on some wine and watching the sunset.

Of course, the duo is one of the hottest couples in sports ... and have been going strong since taking their romance public in March 2019.

Harper was recently named one of S.I.'s rookies for the 2022 issue after crushing the worldwide Swim Search ... calling the accomplishment a dream come true.