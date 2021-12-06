Jared Goff's Girlfriend Goes Crazy Over Lions' First Win During S.I. Bikini Shoot

"It's over?! Wait, shut up. Shut up!"

Jared Goff's model girlfriend Christen Harper had a priceless reaction to the Detroit Lions getting their first win on Sunday ... pausing her Sports Illustrated bikini photoshoot to celebrate the accomplishment!!

The Lions are now 1-10-1 after a 29-27 thriller at home against the Minnesota Vikings ... finally getting in the win column after several heartbreaking losses throughout the 2021 season.

Harper -- Goff's GF since 2019 -- was in disbelief when she heard the news from a beachy location ... getting emotional as she watched the game-winning touchdown on a phone.

"You guys, this is their first win! You guys, this is crazy," Harper said in the video.

The couple that wins together 😩 Christen Harper finds out Jared Goff wins his first game of the season during her Rookie shoot for #SISwim 👙🏈 @christenharper @JaredGoff16 pic.twitter.com/8evTAF8DOx — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) December 6, 2021 @SI_Swimsuit

"This is going to make me cry ... That is the best."

As we previously reported, Harper first became an S.I. swimsuit model after entering the outlet's highly competitive "Swim Search" ... where people from all over the world audition to be part of an upcoming issue.

Harper was officially named an S.I. Swim rookie for 2022 in September ... and now that the Lions have avoided a winless season, this couple's got a lot to celebrate!!