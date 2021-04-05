Jared Goff's GF Christen Harper Lands S.I. Swimsuit Shoot, Dream Come True!

Jared Goff is officially dating a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model -- the Detroit Lions QB's longtime GF, Christen Harper has landed a photoshoot with the S.I. Swim Issue!

26-year-old Harper made the announcement minutes ago ... saying it's always been her lifelong dream to be an S.I. Swim model -- and now it's a reality!!

"SI is the reason I became a model and for years I tried to get a casting with them but never quite made it," Harper said Monday.

"Instead of just accepting that and moving on I decided to take things into my own hands and chase this dream myself! This is a sign to go after your dreams and never look back!!!"

Harper earned the spot by entering the outlet's highly competitive "Swim Search" ... where people from all over the world audition to be part of the upcoming issue.

The California native -- who's been linked to Goff since early 2019 -- joins a stacked list of WAGs in S.I.'s lineup ... including names like Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock and Camille Kostek, who have already announced their return for the July 2021 issue.

No word from Goff, yet ... but we take it he's THRILLED!!