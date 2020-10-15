Jared Goff's GF Christen Harper Auditions for S.I. Swimsuit ... with Fire Video!!!

Breaking News

Jared Goff's girlfriend Christen Harper is trying to take her modeling career to the next level by auditioning for the S.I. Swimsuit Edition ... and yeah, HIRE HER!!

Harper has been a model/actress for a while -- but she's been on a mission to follow the Camille Kostek blueprint to success.

Of course, Gronk's girlfriend -- a former New England Patriots cheerleader -- got a massive career boost when S.I. selected her for the Swimsuit Edition back in 2018. Her career is on fire!

Enter Harper, who's been dating L.A. Rams QB Jared Goff for a while -- and it's clear she thinks she could be the next big S.I. breakout star.

And judging from her audition video, SHE'S RIGHT!

"I am SO excited to finally go after one of my wildest dreams," Harper said.

"[S.I. Swimsuit] has meant so much more than a magazine to me, it gave me the confidence to embrace who I am and ultimately chase my dreams."

Harper says multiple agencies told her she wouldn't be successful unless she could "just lose a few inches off my waist and that I wouldn’t be taken seriously outside of LA because of the size of my chest."

But "instead of shrinking myself down into an unrealistic standard for my own body, I chose to have faith that I was enough."

She ended with this message to the S.I, team -- "LET'S DO THIS!"