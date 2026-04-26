Ronda Rousey Has Enormous Respect For Gina Carano, But Gunning To 'Kill That Chick'

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Don't confuse Ronda Rousey's show of respect with weakness ... 'cause the MMA legend says she's hellbent on beating Gina Carano's ass next month, despite appreciating all the fighter-turned-actor has done for the sport!

"Once they close the door, I'm going to do everything in my power to kill that chick with my bare hands, and it's up to that referee to stop me," Rousey ominously told Babcock this week.

It's a different tone than Ronda's struck for much of the lead-up to the highly anticipated MVP-promoted event on May 16.

But that doesn't mean Rowdy's lost any respect for Gina -- in fact, it's the opposite.

"If anything," Ronda says, "I want to show her the monster that she created."

"I want her to be proud of it. I want her to see, like, wow, I had no idea that what I started was going to create something like this. And I want to show her what I am capable of. Whoop her ass and make her proud of me!"

Check out the full interview with Ronda ... we talk about the actual fight (RR believes she's more dangerous than she's ever been), the other stars on the card (Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, Francis Ngannou, and so on), and a bunch more.