Jake Paul Gunning To Return To Ring By Early '27, Intrigued By Ngannou Fight

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Jake Paul done with boxing after Anthony Joshua?! Hell no.

The Problem Child says he's targeting late 2026 or early 2027 for his return to the ring ... as he continues to heal from the brutal jaw injury he suffered against Anthony Joshua.

"I'm finally feeling healthy again," Paul told Babcock this week. "The jaw is definitely recovering."

Jake says he isn't there just yet -- he still has to undergo tests and see doctors before he's cleared -- but he's getting close, and he has a rough return date in mind.

"I think it's either late 2026 or early 2027."

Of course, Jake broke his jaw fighting AJ on December 19, losing to the former two-time unified heavyweight champion by 6th-round knockout.

The injury forced Paul to press pause on training as his body healed ... and it's true, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

"I'm eager. You know, I stepped away from the sport for a little bit and it revitalized my energy to want to come back and the love I have for the sport. So it's been good to take a little bit of a step back and then rebuild that love, and I'm excited to come back in and continue to do massive events."

Speaking of, Jake vs. Francis Ngannou would fit the bill ... and it sounds like it's a fight The Predator wants, saying last month he wanted to "kick [Paul's] ass" -- this after previously rejecting the opportunity to share the squared circle with JP, which ultimately cleared the way for the AJ bout.

Jake has an idea of why Francis is seemingly interested all of a sudden.

"I think [Ngannou] getting knocked out unconscious by Anthony Joshua in like one or two rounds and then seeing me just take on Anthony Joshua for six rounds. Obviously, I ended up on the canvas too, but not unconscious," Paul told us.

"I think he realized like, 'oh snap, this kid is actually a lot better than I thought.' And I think there's a chip on his shoulder that I went three times as long as him. And then I'm sitting there talking smack to him. I think me versus Francis is an amazing fight."

Obviously, that megafight wouldn't happen for 6 months at the soonest ... so fans will need to be patient.

In the meantime, Jake's got a bunch of other things going down with Most Valuable Promotions, including the MVPW-02 event at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, featuring Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin.

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Baumgardner, who Jake calls "the future face of women's boxing," is signed to MVP.

With a win, Alycia could set up a huge fight with Paul's other star female boxer, Amanda Serrano.

"That's definitely the goal. We're pushing for it. Personally. I want that fight, I think more than anybody. I think it's bound to happen at some point."