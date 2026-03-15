Jake Paul Is 'Most Impactful' Fighter Under 30 In History, Says MVP's Nakisa Bidarian

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Whether you like him or not, Jake Paul has had such a massive impact on boxing that MVP promoter Nakisa Bidarian tells TMZ Sports he believes El Gallo will end up in the Hall of Fame.

In fact, he went as far as to say Paul has done more at his age than the legendary Muhammad Ali (and all other boxers) at this point in his career.

Bidarian sat down with Michael Babcock this week to discuss what Paul has done for boxing, especially women's combat sports, after Ronda Rousey came out of a 10-year retirement to headline the Most Valuable Promotions fight with Gina Carano on May 16.

Bidarian -- the co-founder of MVP and Jake's adviser -- says Paul doesn't get enough credit for elevating women's boxing ... highlighting the major female bouts he's promoted, all before turning 30.

"It's unheard of," Bidarian said.

"No doubt about it, he will be in the Boxing Hall of Fame for what he's done outside of the ring, and for me, personally, I'm just glad to have been a part of the UFC and its evolution, and now to do this boxing is pretty special."

Birdarian also credits Paul for getting Netflix involved in boxing, starting with his historic match against Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which drew 65 million global concurrent streams.

"We brought professional sports to that platform," Birdarian said, "We reinvigorated interest for women in the sport, and that doesn't happen without Jake."

FYI, promoters can be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in non-fighter categories, honoring those who've made significant contributions to the sport.