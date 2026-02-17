Ronda Rousey Returning To MMA After 9 Years, Fighting Gina Carano In Jake Paul Promotion

After nearly a decade away from the Octagon, Ronda Rousey will step into the cage once again ... as the former UFC superstar is set to make her MMA return against another legend, Gina Carano!

The shocking fight announcement dropped Tuesday morning, with Rousey saying, "Been waiting so long to announce this."

"Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest superfight in women’s combat sport history, and we’re partnering with the fighter-first promoter, MVP, as well as the baddest streamer on the planet, Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present, and future."

It'll all go down on May 16, live on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The fight will be contested at 145 pounds, and will be put together by Jake Paul and his promotion, Most Valuable Promotion.

The fight will also take place under the Unified Rules of MMA, with Rousey and Carano using four-ounce gloves, and is scheduled for five, 5-minute rounds.

The last time we saw Rousey was in a cage was December 2016, when she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes, who many consider the G.O.A.T.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Before ending her career with the two devastating losses -- the other being a shocking defeat at the hands of Holly Holm in November 2015 -- Ronda was not just one of the baddest women on the planet, but she was a pioneer for women's MMA, paving the way for today's generation.

Once her MMA days were done ... Rousey went on to join the WWE,-where she won the Women's Championship three times, and was the first woman to main event WrestleMania.

Carano's legacy ain't too shabby, either. She was 7-1 as an MMA fighter, with her only loss coming at the hands of Cris Cyborg in 2009.

Many consider her a pioneer of women's MMA, too.

After GC called it a career, she transitioned to Hollywood, starring in series like "The Mandalorian," "Deadpool," and "Fast & Furious 6."