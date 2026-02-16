Nate Diaz Hoping For UFC Return, Wants White House Card

Play video content TMZSports.com

Nate Diaz has his sights set on kickin' ass on one of the most unexpected stages possible: the White House.

The MMA star tells TMZ Sports he’s all-in if talk of a potential fight card tied to the nation’s capital ever becomes reality … making it clear the idea of scrapping under a red, white and blue spotlight has his full attention.

“Yeah, that’d be dope, too,” Diaz said. “America gang, baby. You already know what’s popping.”

While Diaz is hyped about the possibility of fighting on a patriotic mega-card, he says he’s not picky about who he faces -- as long as it’s a legit, high-level fight.

And if he gets his way, the White House event could feature some familiar names from his past.

Diaz says he wants to run back his legendary rivalry with Conor McGregor for a trilogy bout -- a fight that would instantly become one of the biggest attractions possible for a blockbuster event.

He also called out Dustin Poirier as another potential opponent, though Diaz didn’t exactly extend the olive branch … saying he’d be down to fight him “if he stops being such a p****.”

Diaz even floated Mike Perry as another name he’d gladly throw down with … making it clear he’s ready for whatever matchup gets him back into what he calls “real action.”