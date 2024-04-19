Nate Diaz Sued For 2023 New Orleans Street Fight, Rep Laughs At Lawsuit

Nate Diaz is being sued by a man in Louisiana who says the MMA legend beat him up and injured him during a street fight in New Orleans last year, TMZ Sports has learned ... a lawsuit Diaz's people believe is literally laughable.

Rodney Petersen, an amateur fighter, filed the lawsuit earlier this week in Orleans Parish ... where he's seeking damages for injuries he claims he sustained during the April 2023 brawl.

"LOL" ... was the response from Zach Rosenfield, Nate's longtime rep, when we reached out for comment.

Petersen claims Diaz, unprovoked, attacked him, choking him unconscious, and causing his to hit his head on the concrete ground, where he says he suffered a head injury. The exact nature of the injury isn't specified.

Play video content 4/22/23 Twitter/@paullabamba

The amount Peterson is seeking is unclear.

While Rosenfield declined to comment further on the case, sources close to Diaz believe the lawsuit is frivolous BS.

In fact, our Diaz sources feel video from the incident in question proves Nate was minding his own business when Petersen approached him, and the future UFC Hall of Famer was forced to defend himself during the brawl, which occurred after a Misfits Boxing event in NOLA.

Diaz was initially charged with second-degree battery, but the case was dismissed shortly after by the district attorney.