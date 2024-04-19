Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Nate Diaz Sued For 2023 New Orleans Street Fight, Rep Laughs At Lawsuit

Nate Diaz Sued For Bourbon St. Street Fight ... Rep Responds W/ Laugh

TMZ.com

Nate Diaz is being sued by a man in Louisiana who says the MMA legend beat him up and injured him during a street fight in New Orleans last year, TMZ Sports has learned ... a lawsuit Diaz's people believe is literally laughable.

Rodney Petersen, an amateur fighter, filed the lawsuit earlier this week in Orleans Parish ... where he's seeking damages for injuries he claims he sustained during the April 2023 brawl.

"LOL" ... was the response from Zach Rosenfield, Nate's longtime rep, when we reached out for comment.

Petersen claims Diaz, unprovoked, attacked him, choking him unconscious, and causing his to hit his head on the concrete ground, where he says he suffered a head injury. The exact nature of the injury isn't specified.

4/22/23
CHAOTIC CHOKE-OUT
Twitter/@paullabamba

The amount Peterson is seeking is unclear.

While Rosenfield declined to comment further on the case, sources close to Diaz believe the lawsuit is frivolous BS.

In fact, our Diaz sources feel video from the incident in question proves Nate was minding his own business when Petersen approached him, and the future UFC Hall of Famer was forced to defend himself during the brawl, which occurred after a Misfits Boxing event in NOLA.

Nate Diaz Fight Photos
Launch Gallery
Nate Diaz Fight Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

Diaz was initially charged with second-degree battery, but the case was dismissed shortly after by the district attorney.

Nate has always maintained he was acting in self-defense.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later