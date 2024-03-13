Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal Announce Boxing Match

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are moving their heated rivalry from the Octagon to the ring -- the two MMA superstars just announced they're going to duke it out once again ... this time, in a 10-round professional boxing match.

The light heavyweight fight is being dubbed "Last Man Standing" ... and will settle the score after their first fight -- for the UFC's inaugural BMF belt -- ended in controversy.

Of course, Masvidal won by TKO at UFC 244 back in 2019 ... after refs stopped the fight due to a nasty cut above Diaz's eyebrow.

A lot of fight fans felt it wasn't the right call ... so now, Diaz and Masvidal hope to give viewers the whole package.

Gamebred spoke about the fight ... and he had some harsh words for his opponent, saying, "Nate's a dead man walking."

"I can’t wait to prove that last time was no fluke. He got saved by the referee. Now we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he’s got no shot at beating me. I’m not going to give him an inch in that ring to even breathe. If he thought our MMA match was bad, this is going to be much worse. I’m going to drown him. I want to put away any talk that him and I are the same, or that the referee saved the day."

The big event is slated to go down at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 1 ... and will be put on by both fighters' promotions.