Nate Diaz Las Vegas Nightclub Battery Charge Dismissed, Lawyer Says

Nate Diaz is off the hook in his nightclub battery case ... according to his attorney, the misdemeanor charge the fighter had been facing was dismissed this week.

The MMA star's lawyer, Ross Goodman, tells TMZ Sports ... after Diaz completed an impulse control class online, prosecutors dropped the battery count against him ahead of Thursday's scheduled trial.

Former UFC Fighter Nate Diaz getting into an altercation with a Bouncer at a club pic.twitter.com/4t1nkOT9cq — Southland Post (@SouthlandPost) September 5, 2024 @SouthlandPost

The case, of course, stemmed from a run-in Diaz had with a Las Vegas nightclub employee back in August 2024.

Diaz was accused of striking the man in the face -- as he and his acquaintances were trying to get into the Omnia at Caesars Palace.

Goodman acknowledged the confrontation did happen -- but he was adamant his client was merely defending himself.

We've reached out to prosecutors for comment, but so far, we've yet to hear back.