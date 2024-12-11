Nate Diaz Charged With Battery Over Alleged Fight With Vegas Nightclub Guard

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has been charged with battery ... after he was accused of striking a Las Vegas nightclub employee in the face during an altercation earlier this year.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, the alleged incident took place back on Aug. 25 -- just after midnight -- while Diaz and some of his acquaintances were trying to get into the Omnia at Caesars Palace.

Cops say in the docs witnesses told them that Diaz and his crew were holding up the cashier line ... and when an Omnia guard came to try to see if there was an issue -- Diaz got physical with him.

The docs state Diaz pushed the club official ... and after the man shoved back, Diaz hit the guy in the face with "an open right hand."

Former UFC Fighter Nate Diaz getting into an altercation with a Bouncer at a club pic.twitter.com/4t1nkOT9cq — Southland Post (@SouthlandPost) September 5, 2024 @SouthlandPost

The description of the altercation matches a video of Diaz that circulated in September. In that footage, you can see Diaz and a man get into a shoving match at what appears to be the entrance of Omnia -- before Diaz takes a swipe at the man's face, knocking glasses off the dude's nose.

The docs state the combatants were eventually separated by other security guards ... and when officers arrived on the scene, Diaz had left.

Court records show an arrest warrant for Diaz was later issued ... and a misdemeanor case against the 39-year-old is now ongoing.