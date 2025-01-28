Jake and Logan Paul Tease Major Announcement, Spark Fight Speculation

Is a Paul Brawl between Jake and Logan finally happening??

The internet superstar-turned-fighters sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a boxing match-style poster of themselves facing off on Tuesday ... teasing an event a "decade in the making" will be streaming on Max come March 27.

That was all the information provided ... leading many to speculate whether the two were going to meet in the boxing ring after years of anticipation.

Worth noting -- March 27 is a Thursday ... not usually a day of the week known for blockbuster bouts.

Jake, 28, is much more experienced than his older bro -- he's 11-1 and has wins over the legendary Mike Tyson and MMA superstars like Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley.

He's also gone up against some no-name pros ... which resulted in easy dubs.

29-year-old Logan, on the other hand, duked it out with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition back in 2021 ... and had two big fights against nemesis-turned-business partner KSI. He most recently dominated Conor McGregor's bestie, Dillon Danis ... in a bout the ex-Bellator fighter hardly took seriously.

The Pauls previously shot down the idea of ever fighting each other, despite knowing how much money the event would rake in ... saying their mom, Pam Stepnick, wouldn't allow it.

All this being said, it's the Paul brothers we're talking about -- there's a great chance this announcement has nothing to do with a real fight ... and they're just proving once again they know how to get the people talking to help promote something entirely different.