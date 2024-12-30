Jake Paul Gushes Over GF Jutta Leerdam In Sweet Birthday Message

Jake Paul poured his heart out for his girlfriend's birthday ... sharing a special shoutout to the Dutch speed skater in an emotional note on social media.

El Gallo posted the tribute to Jutta Leerdam on Monday ... celebrating the stunning athlete and all her accomplishments as she turned 26.

"Another year around the sun," Paul said in the note.

"Happy birthday my mini liefje superstar national champion.🐥💘💫 I love youuu so muchhhhyyy."

Leerdam has a lot more than a cake day to celebrate -- she just won her fourth Dutch Sprint Championship over the weekend.

Paul was there to support her in the event ... and they shared a kiss in front of the cameras.

The two athletes went public with their relationship in 2023 ... and have been each other's biggest cheerleaders in their respective sports ever since.

Jake Paul congratulates girlfriend Jutta Leerdam after she won the The Dutch Sprint Championships in Thialf, Netherlands pic.twitter.com/oW1HmvJHMJ — Shadow🐺 (@AbhishekRa66746) December 30, 2024 @AbhishekRa66746

Just one month ago, Paul beat Mike Tyson in an eight-round match ... and Leerdam was right by Paul's side.