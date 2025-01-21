Jake Paul Puts Mike Tyson on Shoulders At Trump Party

Play video content

Jake Paul was head and shoulders above Mike Tyson in November, but their roles were reversed in their first run-in since their fight ... with El Gallo giving Iron Mike a lift during Donald Trump's wild inauguration party!!

The two boxers came face-to-face at No. 47's big bash in D.C. on Monday ... and if there was any speculation over how they felt toward each other after Paul's big victory a few months prior, their encounter was proof they were back to being buddy-buddy.

Paul and Tyson -- decked out in snazzy tuxedos -- had the whole congregation watching on as the internet superstar bent down and put the former heavyweight champ on his shoulders ... and everyone erupted in cheers when they executed the move.

There's clearly no bad blood on Tyson's side ... as Paul referred to their pairing as a couple of "best friends," which he cosigned by sharing the clip on his own page.

Fans were quick to chime in with their reactions ... with several users saying they better be thick as thieves after spectators were "robbed" of an adequate display of combat on Nov. 15 as the pugilists pocketed millions in the process.

It wasn't always sunshine and roses between the two -- remember, Tyson slapped Paul during their weigh-in leading up to the bout ... but the ex-Disney star always said he respected the hell outta the 58-year-old.

As for their Trump ties, Tyson's allegiances to POTUS date way back to before his 28-year-old opponent was even born ... and Paul was one of The Donald's most outspoken advocates in the presidential race last year.