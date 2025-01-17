Jake Paul Gets Adorable Happy Birthday Message From Girlfriend, 'I Love You'

Jake Paul's girlfriend just penned him a public happy birthday note ... and it's mushy as hell!!

Jutta Leerdam took to her Instagram page on Friday afternoon to wish the boxer a great 28 -- adding a bunch of adorable pictures of the two together to emphasize her HBD message.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Happy 28th birthday baby," she wrote. "The hardest worker in the world with the sweetest heart. ❤️"

"So so proud of you of what you’ve achieved already, what you’ve done for other people and the person you are to me and the people around you. I love you."

Leerdam and Paul have been together since 2023 -- and have been pretty much inseparable since making things official.

In fact, even though Leerdam -- a Dutch speed skater -- spends a load of her time overseas training on the ice ... she's still been at every one of his big fights, including his most recent victory over Mike Tyson in Texas.

Paul's often returned the favor, hitting up a few of her races ... and for her 26th birthday a couple weeks ago, he, too, authored a sappy love note on IG.

No word yet on what either got each other for their respective cake days -- but given the way they speak about each other, we're sure it was all gifts filled with love.