Jake Paul Gifts Logan Luxury Watch For Christmas

Jake Paul might be the best brother of all time ... 'cause El Gallo hooked Logan up with an extravagant Christmas present this year -- an Audemars Piguet watch!!

The WWE Superstar shared the kind gesture on his Instagram page this week ... showing off what appears to be a Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph timepiece, which comes with an eye-popping, tens-of-thousands-of-dollar price tag.

The Paul Bros enjoyed their holiday on the lake with all their loved ones ... and the new mom and dad even took a second to do a cold plunge together -- with Logan and Nina wearing nothing but Santa hats and skivvies for the occasion.

Worth noting -- Logan referred to the S.I. Swimsuit model as his "wife," although as far as we know ... they're still engaged.

There were plenty of holiday shenanigans from Logan and Jake -- they also documented their time on the ice as they played some hockey and rode around on mini four-wheelers.