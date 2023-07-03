Logan Paul Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Nina Agdal

Logan Paul is soon to be a married man -- the dude proposed to his boo, Nina Agdal, while overseas ... and she said yes!

The social media and WWE star popped the big question while vacationing at Italy's Lake Como Sunday, sources close to the couple can confirm.

Logan just wrapped his latest WWE appearance the day before in London, high-flying and body-slamming into fellow competitors. He definitely took some lumps in the ring, but we're sure none of that matters with a wedding in his future!

DailyMail was the first to report the engagement.

For those unaware, the lovebirds have only been dating since last May, but went Instagram official months later -- and they sure have been enjoying each other's company during their 1+ year of dating.

The Danish model admitted earlier this year she first met Logan at an NYC event, inviting him up for drinks with some of her pals ... adding they clicked instantly.