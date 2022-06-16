Logan Paul Gets Cozy With Model Nina Agdal In London

It appears Logan Paul has a new lady in his life -- the YouTuber/boxer was spotted out with Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Nina Agdal in London this week ... and we're told they were packin' on the PDA.

Sources tell TMZ Sports the 27-year-old social media star and 30-year-old beauty were getting cozy at Novikov on Wednesday night ... and at one point, they even shared a kiss as they sat at a table with friends.

We're told Logan and Nina tried to keep it lowkey as they left the restaurant ... exiting several minutes apart from each other as they headed out to go clubbing.

It sure seems the two are hitting it off -- Agdal recently followed Logan's mom and his closest friends, George Janko and Mike Majlak, on Instagram.

Paul previously had long-term relationships with model Josie Canseco and actress Chloe Bennet ... and Agdal famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Brinkley-Cook.

Paul's been killing it lately -- he fought Floyd Mayweather, crushed it at WrestleMania and launched his Prime Hydration drink line ... just to name a few highlights.

Now he's getting close with one of the most attractive women on the planet??