Logan Paul Says Floyd Mayweather Still Hasn't Paid Him For Fight, See You In Court!

Floyd Mayweather remains at the top of Logan Paul's s*** list -- the YouTuber-turned-fighter tells TMZ Sports he STILL hasn't been paid in full for the bout in June ... saying he's out MILLIONS.

It's been 11 months since the social media superstar faced off against Floyd in the ring ... and as each day goes by, Logan is getting more and more upset over the situation.

When we caught up with LP at Hard Rock Cafe in NYC this week, he said he is still fighting to get what he deserves ... and he's done talking -- it's time to see him in court.

"No, he has not paid me in full," Logan tells us. "That is a fact. Short a few mil."

When we asked if he's been trying to talk things over with Floyd's camp, Logan makes it clear it's too late for all that.

"Nah," Paul added. "We're taking this one to court."

"See you in the courtroom. Congrats on going to prison, Floyd."

Remember, the Floyd vs. Logan fight was a big success ... and Logan previously told us in February he was going to take legal action if he didn't get his cut.