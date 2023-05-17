Logan Paul Celebrates One Year With Model Nina Agdal, 'My Danish Queen'

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal just hit a special milestone in their relationship -- the couple is celebrating their one-year anniversary together ... and the WWE Superstar penned his model girlfriend a special tribute in honor of the big day.

"One very special year with my Danish queen @ninaagdal," Logan said on Instagram on Wednesday ... sharing several romantic shots of them embracing over the past 12 months.

As we previously reported, Logan and Nina were first spotted in public at Novikov in London last June ... showing PDA as they grabbed dinner with their friends.

Speaking of friends, Logan's podcast cohost Mike Majlak took credit in the comments for setting them up ... saying, "i literally made this happen i want equity in this relationship too."

Logan and Nina have been attached at the hip ever since ... with Nina being his biggest supporter at all his WWE matches and other business events.

Agdal also recently showed serious love for Logan ... saying, "Obsessed with this boy 💘."

It looks like their special day will be filled with boating, bubbly and caviar ... and, of course, tons of bottles of Logan's Prime drink.