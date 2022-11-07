Nina Agdal Nurses Logan Paul After WWE Injuries

Logan Paul was left with a torn meniscus and MCL after going up against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel ... but don't feel too bad for the guy, 'cause he had his model girlfriend, Nina Agdal, to take care of him!!

The Maverick shared his injury status after losing to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in Saudi Arabia over the weekend ... posting a pic showing his iced-up knee with the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl sitting nearby.

Play video content

Logan was pretty beat up after the entertaining matchup ... and had to be wheelchaired through the airport to catch his flight.

"Best girlfriend ever," Paul said as Agdal pushed him.

Paul got an MRI as soon as he touched back down on U.S. soil ... but we're told he does not know the full extent of his injuries just yet.

Logan showed off his insane athleticism on Saturday ... but ultimately, he could not come away with the win.