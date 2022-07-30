Logan Paul Opens Up On WWE Experience ... 'S*** Is Hard!!!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

WWE's newest Superstar Logan Paul is getting candid about his experience as a professional wrestler ... saying he knows what the naysayers may think about his new gig, but in reality -- "the s*** is hard!!!"

The Maverick is jumping right into the action after inking a deal with the promotion ... and is currently gearing up for a big match against his former tag team partner, The Miz, at SummerSlam in Nashville on Saturday.

Now that he's gotten a few months under his belt as a high-flying tough guy, TMZ Sports asked if there are any misconceptions about WWE he'd like to set straight ... and the YouTube superstar sounded off on anyone thinking the job is a cakewalk.

"Yeah dog, the s*** is hard!!" Logan tells us. "The s*** is so hard! I come from the non-WWE Universe. So, I know what people say about it, I know what people think about it before I entered. Like, I came from that place. And, now that I'm in it, my jaw has dropped."

"It is such a difficult discipline that your body is simply not used to unless you do it for years."

Logan says he's been blown away by what his peers are able to accomplish in the squared circle ... teases he may have some insane moves of his own he may try out in the future.

But, Paul says it's so much more than just being able to perform with your body -- there's a whole 'nother can of worms wrestlers have to master.

"You can't just be a performer, physically," Logan adds. "You have to be a showman. You have to go out there and get people excited with your voice, and then show up on the day and perform physically, and fight someone. It's difficult."